IRONTON — Ohio University Southern Art Gallery will feature an exhibition of paintings by Charlie Haskins beginning Monday, Oct. 3, with a closing reception at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Haskins is an artist living and working in Southern Ohio. He received a master of fine arts in painting from East Tennessee State University. In his artwork, he uses a mixture of illustration and caricature to create a whimsical fantasy world full of word play, puns and riddles.

