IRONTON — Ohio University Southern Art Gallery will feature an exhibition of paintings by Charlie Haskins beginning Monday, Oct. 3, with a closing reception at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Haskins is an artist living and working in Southern Ohio. He received a master of fine arts in painting from East Tennessee State University. In his artwork, he uses a mixture of illustration and caricature to create a whimsical fantasy world full of word play, puns and riddles.
“I try to paint scenes that everybody will know, kind of like a collective consciousness,” Haskins said in a news release from OUS. “I paint things that everybody knows, like river days, and quintessential Portsmouth moments, things, or people.”
This exhibition will feature a collection of paintings that will be on display in Dingus Technology Center located on Ohio Southern’s campus. Haskins’s paintings have been on display throughout Southern Ohio, including an exhibition at Ohio Southern in 2019, the Geer Museum, Southern Ohio Museum, as well as events like Comic Con, Nelsonville Music Festival, and the Irving Halloween Festival.
Haskins House is the name of his art studio located in Portsmouth, Ohio’s, historic Boney Fiddle district. Part art gallery, part museum, part store, it is a space that celebrates a plethora of creative sights and sounds where Haskins can show his artwork, take commissions, and contribute to the area’s artistic community.
The exhibition runs through Friday, Oct. 14. The Ohio University Southern Art Gallery is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
