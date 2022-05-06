The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Ohio University Southern honored 115 spring 2022 graduates from the Tri-State Area at a Graduation Recognition Ceremony on Thursday, April 28.

The Spirit of Southern awards were given to Jacob Farris and Tiffany Fitzpatrick, who both received bachelor’s of science degrees in early childhood education. This award recognizes graduating students who have demonstrated not only academic success, but also distinction in involvement and contributions to the campus and community.

In addition, 11 students were named Outstanding Graduates. Outstanding Graduates are nominated by faculty members and must demonstrate academic accomplishments and participation in university activities and community service.

This year’s Outstanding Graduates are:

  • M’Kenzie McMaster — Associate in Applied Business, Business Management Technology
  • Brea Spurlock — Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assisting Technology
  • Layne Lee — Associate in Applied Science, Electronic Media
  • Sarah Conley — Associate in Applied Science, Nursing
  • Seth Hensley — Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood
  • Tyler McCormick — Bachelor of Science in Education, Middle Childhood
  • Makayla Clark — Bachelor of Science in Health, Health Services Administration
  • Casey Coriell — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Garrett Carpenter — Bachelor of Specialized Studies
  • Lauralei Akers — Bachelor of Social Work
  • Kara Smith — Master of Social Work

All graduates are listed below alphabetically by state and city of residence:

OHIO GRADUATES

ATHENS: Sarah Day and Robert Hunt III

CHESAPEAKE: Danielle Atkins, Lindsay Blake, Megan Catalogna, Makayla Clark, Angela Grant, Kailee McCann, Kayla Moore, Rachel Pratt, Caleb Rose, Kaetlyn Ross and Taija Shutt

CHILLICOTHE: Kyleigh Phillips

COAL GROVE: Khylee Keaton

CROWN CITY: Ciarra Brown, Jordan Christian and Kara Smith

FRANKLIN FURNACE: Tina Deerfield and Jillian Spradlin

HANGING ROCK: Kylie Hopper

IRONTON: Lauralei Akers, Katie Arthur, Austin Barcus, Ashley Bartram, Cassidy Blum, Katie Boyer, Emileigh Bryant, Garrett Carpenter, Sarah Conley, Charley Dalton, Alison Dickess, Amy Dunlap, Tammie Gannon, Seth Hensley, Jessica Keatley, Kyle Kleinman, M’Kenzie McMaster, Julie Morgan, Ryan Payne, Logan Price, Samantha Reid, Laken Reynolds, Kesha Sanders, Brea Spurlock, Melissa Summers, Torie Vencill, Deann Watkins and Ethan Preston

KITTS HILL: Jacob Bentley, Danielle Mathes and Allison White

LUCASVILLE: Ben Howard III

MINFORD: Tiffany Corriell

PEDRO: Mitchell Jenkins

PIKETON: Natasha Arnett

PORTSMOUTH: Summer Blair, Casey Coriell and Jacob Farris

PROCTORVILLE: Jerry Davis Jr., Michael Doane, Kaylan Hager, Kelly Mullens, Clarissa Nance and Mary VanNostrand

SOUTH POINT: Brittish Adkins, Tiffany Fitzpatrick, Paige Hale, Stephan Harris, Brock Holley, Katlynn Nicely, Lyric Rickard, Chayenne Scott, Jesse Sims, Ayrie Staley and Allyson Thomas.

WEST PORTSMOUTH: Jamie Worthington

WHEELERSBURG: Steven Beckett, Jessica Collier, Tyler McCormick and Jenna Young.

WILLOW WOOD: Jensyn Shepherd and Ryan Wheeler

KENTUCKY GRADUATES

ARGILLITE: Emilee Garvin

ASHLAND: Ron Clark, Tiffany Clarke, Kenzie Franz, Haylie Haney, Michelle Horton, Caleb Kiser, Bentley Meade, Emilee Mitchell, Peyton Phillips, DJ Rymer, Hunter Schafer and Sophia Smith

CATLETTSBURG: Kari Mavis and Allison Skeans

FLATWOODS: Layne Lee

GRAYSON: Kaitlyn Bellew and Jessica Collins

GREENUP: Tonya Dowdy, Darla Fraley and Breanna Horton

LOUISA: Amanda Frum

RACELAND: Anna Barker and Thomas Watson

RUSSELL: Samantha Patterson

SOUTH PORTSMOUTH: Meghan Britton

SOUTH SHORE Brenda McKenzie

WURTLAND: Aarron Rubio

WEST VIRGINIA GRADUATES

FORT GAY: Michael Stumbo

HUNTINGTON: Aria Hamlin

LAVALETTE: Chad Lambiotte

LESAGE: Michelle Ryder

