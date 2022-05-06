IRONTON — Ohio University Southern honored 115 spring 2022 graduates from the Tri-State Area at a Graduation Recognition Ceremony on Thursday, April 28.
The Spirit of Southern awards were given to Jacob Farris and Tiffany Fitzpatrick, who both received bachelor’s of science degrees in early childhood education. This award recognizes graduating students who have demonstrated not only academic success, but also distinction in involvement and contributions to the campus and community.
In addition, 11 students were named Outstanding Graduates. Outstanding Graduates are nominated by faculty members and must demonstrate academic accomplishments and participation in university activities and community service.
This year’s Outstanding Graduates are:
- M’Kenzie McMaster — Associate in Applied Business, Business Management Technology
- Brea Spurlock — Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assisting Technology
- Layne Lee — Associate in Applied Science, Electronic Media
- Sarah Conley — Associate in Applied Science, Nursing
- Seth Hensley — Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood
- Tyler McCormick — Bachelor of Science in Education, Middle Childhood
- Makayla Clark — Bachelor of Science in Health, Health Services Administration
- Casey Coriell — Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Garrett Carpenter — Bachelor of Specialized Studies
- Lauralei Akers — Bachelor of Social Work
- Kara Smith — Master of Social Work
All graduates are listed below alphabetically by state and city of residence:
OHIO GRADUATES
ATHENS: Sarah Day and Robert Hunt III
CHESAPEAKE: Danielle Atkins, Lindsay Blake, Megan Catalogna, Makayla Clark, Angela Grant, Kailee McCann, Kayla Moore, Rachel Pratt, Caleb Rose, Kaetlyn Ross and Taija Shutt
CHILLICOTHE: Kyleigh Phillips
COAL GROVE: Khylee Keaton
CROWN CITY: Ciarra Brown, Jordan Christian and Kara Smith
FRANKLIN FURNACE: Tina Deerfield and Jillian Spradlin
HANGING ROCK: Kylie Hopper
IRONTON: Lauralei Akers, Katie Arthur, Austin Barcus, Ashley Bartram, Cassidy Blum, Katie Boyer, Emileigh Bryant, Garrett Carpenter, Sarah Conley, Charley Dalton, Alison Dickess, Amy Dunlap, Tammie Gannon, Seth Hensley, Jessica Keatley, Kyle Kleinman, M’Kenzie McMaster, Julie Morgan, Ryan Payne, Logan Price, Samantha Reid, Laken Reynolds, Kesha Sanders, Brea Spurlock, Melissa Summers, Torie Vencill, Deann Watkins and Ethan Preston
KITTS HILL: Jacob Bentley, Danielle Mathes and Allison White
LUCASVILLE: Ben Howard III
MINFORD: Tiffany Corriell
PEDRO: Mitchell Jenkins
PIKETON: Natasha Arnett
PORTSMOUTH: Summer Blair, Casey Coriell and Jacob Farris
PROCTORVILLE: Jerry Davis Jr., Michael Doane, Kaylan Hager, Kelly Mullens, Clarissa Nance and Mary VanNostrand
SOUTH POINT: Brittish Adkins, Tiffany Fitzpatrick, Paige Hale, Stephan Harris, Brock Holley, Katlynn Nicely, Lyric Rickard, Chayenne Scott, Jesse Sims, Ayrie Staley and Allyson Thomas.
WEST PORTSMOUTH: Jamie Worthington
WHEELERSBURG: Steven Beckett, Jessica Collier, Tyler McCormick and Jenna Young.
WILLOW WOOD: Jensyn Shepherd and Ryan Wheeler
KENTUCKY GRADUATES
ARGILLITE: Emilee Garvin
ASHLAND: Ron Clark, Tiffany Clarke, Kenzie Franz, Haylie Haney, Michelle Horton, Caleb Kiser, Bentley Meade, Emilee Mitchell, Peyton Phillips, DJ Rymer, Hunter Schafer and Sophia Smith
CATLETTSBURG: Kari Mavis and Allison Skeans
FLATWOODS: Layne Lee
GRAYSON: Kaitlyn Bellew and Jessica Collins
GREENUP: Tonya Dowdy, Darla Fraley and Breanna Horton
LOUISA: Amanda Frum
RACELAND: Anna Barker and Thomas Watson
RUSSELL: Samantha Patterson
SOUTH PORTSMOUTH: Meghan Britton
SOUTH SHORE Brenda McKenzie
WURTLAND: Aarron Rubio
WEST VIRGINIA GRADUATES
FORT GAY: Michael Stumbo
HUNTINGTON: Aria Hamlin
LAVALETTE: Chad Lambiotte
LESAGE: Michelle Ryder