IRONTON — Ohio University Southern donated a large quantity of personal protective equipment to the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency earlier this week in response to demand made necessary by COVID-19.
Dr. Nicole Pennington, executive dean of Regional Higher Education and Lifelong Learning and dean of Campus and Community Relations at Ohio University Southern, said the supplies and equipment were provided from various academic programs.
“Ohio Southern is eager to support efforts of the Lawrence County EMA to provide these crucial supplies and PPE where they are most needed at this time,” Pennington said in a news release.
Mike Boster, director of Lawrence County EMA, praised the campus contribution as a strong example of the importance of collaborative efforts when the community faces perilous events. He said the personal protective equipment will be utilized by first responders and others in the community with documented need for the equipment.
“Undoubtedly, putting this equipment in the hands of those who so desperately require it could save lives,” Boster said in the news release. “The county appreciates having Ohio University Southern as a partner in our response and mitigation efforts to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency.”
The donated items included more than 10,000 nitrile gloves, 95 gowns, 50 Tyvek coveralls, 3 boxes of masks, and other PPE items.