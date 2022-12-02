The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Each year, Ohio University Southern celebrates the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. throughout the month of January. As part of this celebration, the Ohio University Southern Council on Diversity and Inclusion is accepting nominations for individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations that exemplify the ideals espoused by Dr. King.

These awards seek to honor those who promote Dr. King’s legacy and who capture his vision, spirit, and leadership in ways big and small.

