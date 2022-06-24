Ohio University Southern honors 115 spring 2022 graduates from the Tri-State in this photo taken at a Graduation Recognition Ceremony on April 28. OUS named 86 students to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern has named the following 86 students to the spring 2022 dean’s list.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
Students are listed by state and city of residence.
Ohio students
Chesapeake: Abby Frye, Rachel Pratt, and Mickey Sanchez
Coal Grove: Ragin Marcum and Camryn Uding
Crown City: Carson Bailey and Emma Lester
Frankfort: Mackenzie Yoe
Franklin Furnace: Ava Jenkins-Cooley, Kylie Stapleton, and Merinda Webb
Hudson: Ally Campanella
Ironton: Cassidy Blum, Eric Day, Shannon Frazee, Zak Hall, Lydia Hannan, Faith Mahlmeister, Derek McCallister, Brooklynn Moore, Ethan Preston, Jenna Rawlins, Kye Robinson, Katlyn Sanford, Chanden Sherrill, Sarah Snowden, Hailey Sturgill, Emma Whaley, Madeline Whaley, and KaCee Wilson
Kitts Hill: Natalie Fields, Alison Franz, Isaac Massie, Justin Mount, Lexie Payne, Grace Stevens and Myra Stevens
Minford: Kaitlyn Coriell
New Boston: Ali Hamilton
Pedro: Sarah Day and Hailee Littlejohn
Portsmouth: Casey Coriell, Melissa Huff, and Sarah Widdowson
Proctorville: Elizabeth Carrico, Michael Doane, Rylee Galloway, Adam Kincaid, Alli Penix, Michelle Ripley, Allison Steele, Ryan Swann, and Ericca Wall
South Point: Leah Bailey, Alaina Cantrell, Hannah Hall, MacKennia Hughes, Renee Marcum, Sydney Markel, Alexa Sites, Olivia Sites, and Chloe Walter
South Webster: Shelby Cornell
Wheelersburg: Eric Green, Brooke Kinner, Paula Risner, Leann Spradlin, Brayden Wilson, Carly Young, and Jenna Young
Willow Wood: Sarah Wheeler
Kentucky students
Ashland: Caleb Kiser, Jada Miller, Joe Nance, and Maddy Shaffer
