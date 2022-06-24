The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ohio University Southern honors 115 spring 2022 graduates from the Tri-State in this photo taken at a Graduation Recognition Ceremony on April 28. OUS named 86 students to the dean’s list for the spring semester.

 Courtesy of Ohio University Southern

IRONTON — Ohio University Southern has named the following 86 students to the spring 2022 dean’s list.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Students are listed by state and city of residence.

Ohio students

  • Chesapeake: Abby Frye, Rachel Pratt, and Mickey Sanchez
  • Coal Grove: Ragin Marcum and Camryn Uding
  • Crown City: Carson Bailey and Emma Lester
  • Frankfort: Mackenzie Yoe
  • Franklin Furnace: Ava Jenkins-Cooley, Kylie Stapleton, and Merinda Webb
  • Hudson: Ally Campanella
  • Ironton: Cassidy Blum, Eric Day, Shannon Frazee, Zak Hall, Lydia Hannan, Faith Mahlmeister, Derek McCallister, Brooklynn Moore, Ethan Preston, Jenna Rawlins, Kye Robinson, Katlyn Sanford, Chanden Sherrill, Sarah Snowden, Hailey Sturgill, Emma Whaley, Madeline Whaley, and KaCee Wilson
  • Kitts Hill: Natalie Fields, Alison Franz, Isaac Massie, Justin Mount, Lexie Payne, Grace Stevens and Myra Stevens
  • Minford: Kaitlyn Coriell
  • New Boston: Ali Hamilton
  • Pedro: Sarah Day and Hailee Littlejohn
  • Portsmouth: Casey Coriell, Melissa Huff, and Sarah Widdowson
  • Proctorville: Elizabeth Carrico, Michael Doane, Rylee Galloway, Adam Kincaid, Alli Penix, Michelle Ripley, Allison Steele, Ryan Swann, and Ericca Wall
  • South Point: Leah Bailey, Alaina Cantrell, Hannah Hall, MacKennia Hughes, Renee Marcum, Sydney Markel, Alexa Sites, Olivia Sites, and Chloe Walter
  • South Webster: Shelby Cornell
  • Wheelersburg: Eric Green, Brooke Kinner, Paula Risner, Leann Spradlin, Brayden Wilson, Carly Young, and Jenna Young
  • Willow Wood: Sarah Wheeler

Kentucky students

  • Ashland: Caleb Kiser, Jada Miller, Joe Nance, and Maddy Shaffer
  • Catlettsburg: Shelby Chaney
  • Flatwoods: Brenna Daniel and Emma Sanders
  • Olive Hill: Brandon Keeton
  • Rush: Caleb Martin
  • Russell: Daniel Davidson and Angie Pack
  • South Portsmouth: Tayla Howerton
  • South Shore: Bayleigh Wagner
  • Wurtland: Jamie Newsome

West Virginia students

Huntington: Dara Boldman

