Ohio University Southern
Ohio University Southern

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is offering the 2022 Bobcat Academy community programs, featuring workshops and opportunities to develop leadership, academic and imaginative skills for middle school, high school and post-secondary students.

The Bobcat Academy will be held at OHIO Southern, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton, throughout June and July. Innovative programming includes:

  • June 6: Nursing 101
  • June 21-24: Bobcat Strong 2022: Let’s Get Moving, Young Writers’ Workshop, and Playing with Plays: Amateur Theater Workshop
  • June 28: Spanish Language and Culture Workshop
  • July 5-7: Science of the Wizarding World
  • July 11-14: Photo Editing Workshop
  • July 12-14: Measure the Height of a Tree
  • July 25-27: Elements and You

Registration fees vary based on program. For additional information and to register, visit ohio.edu/southern/community/bobcat-academy or call 740-533-4600 for assistance.

Lawrence County ESC Summer Academy

Also this summer, OUS will offer local, affordable professional development for educators through the Lawrence County ESC Summer Academy.

Educators will have the opportunity to gain certification and licensure requirements and explore topics relevant to their profession.

All workshops are available for contact hours, and select workshops are available for graduate credit hours via Ohio University.

Participants seeking graduate credit must complete a graduate workshop application as well as the ESC Summer Academy registration. Graduate course registration information will be emailed to those seeking graduate credit ($146/grad credit hour).

The program will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. June 6-9 and June 13-16. Cost is $50 per day, and each participant may earn six contact hours per workshop completed.

Participants seeking graduate credit must complete a graduate workshop application.

All applications must be received by May 24. Forms can be found at https://www.ohio.edu/southern/community/lawrence-county-esc-summer-academy.

For general ESC Summer Academy information, contact Julie Mayo at julie.mayo@lc.k12.oh.us.

For questions concerning graduate credit workshops, contact Stephanie Burcham at blacks@ohio.edu.

