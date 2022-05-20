IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is offering the 2022 Bobcat Academy community programs, featuring workshops and opportunities to develop leadership, academic and imaginative skills for middle school, high school and post-secondary students.
The Bobcat Academy will be held at OHIO Southern, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton, throughout June and July. Innovative programming includes:
June 6: Nursing 101
June 21-24: Bobcat Strong 2022: Let’s Get Moving, Young Writers’ Workshop, and Playing with Plays: Amateur Theater Workshop
Also this summer, OUS will offer local, affordable professional development for educators through the Lawrence County ESC Summer Academy.
Educators will have the opportunity to gain certification and licensure requirements and explore topics relevant to their profession.
All workshops are available for contact hours, and select workshops are available for graduate credit hours via Ohio University.
Participants seeking graduate credit must complete a graduate workshop application as well as the ESC Summer Academy registration. Graduate course registration information will be emailed to those seeking graduate credit ($146/grad credit hour).
The program will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. June 6-9 and June 13-16. Cost is $50 per day, and each participant may earn six contact hours per workshop completed.
Participants seeking graduate credit must complete a graduate workshop application.
