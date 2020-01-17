IRONTON — Ohio University Southern and its Council on Diversity and Inclusion are honoring the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with multiple events.
The first, a community celebration with the theme of “Celebrating Women of the Movement,” was brought community members to the Ironton campus on Thursday.
That celebration featured special presentations by Natalie Adams, member of the South Point High School Board of Education; Purba Das, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Communication for Ohio University Southern; and, Juli Stephens, Field Representative for U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson. The evening also included special musical performances and the announcement of the winners of the annual MLK essay contest.
Robert Pleasant, associate director of Ohio Southern Student Resource Commons, said the Community Celebration was part of the campus’ commitment to honor the legacy of Dr. King.
“Diversity is a core institutional value at Ohio University Southern,” Pleasant said in a news release. “These activities help us to focus on Dr. King’s ideals for inclusion and equality.”
Activities still to come
- The campus will host a Student Leadership Luncheon to foster an atmosphere of solidarity. In the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s bridge-building work, this luncheon will serve as an opportunity for honest conversation within the campus community. The luncheon is by reservation and will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22.
- A free showing of the film, “All the Way,” is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Jan. 23. The film details the struggle Dr. King and President Lyndon B. Johnson faced in passing the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The showing is hosted by Deborah Marinski, Ph.D., in collaboration with her spring semester class, 1960s in the U.S.: A Decade of Controversy. The film will be shown in the Student Resource Commons Success Center. It is free to attend and is open to the public.
- Ohio Southern student organizations are conducting an MLK Donation Drive through Feb. 28. Non-perishable food items, toiletries, and school supplies are being collected across campus for the Bobcats Share Box, a project to help address food insecurity for Ohio Southern students.
For more information, contact Robert Pleasant at 740-533-4608.