IRONTON — Ohio University Southern has released the Spring 2020 Dean’s List.
The list includes 288 students who earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades used to calculate GPA.
Ohio
Hanna Skellett of Ashville; Greyson Nock of Centerville; Lyric Bair, Emily Clark, Makayla Clark, Karissa Henderson, Emily Johnson, Stephanie Morrow, Rachel Pratt, Brenna Price, Chelsey Thompson, Carissa Walker-McQuaid, all of Chesapeake; Kayla Delawder, Khylee Keaton, Jordan Lucas, Will Sites, Camryn Uding, all of Coal Grove; Sarah Adkins, Carson Bailey, Ciarra Brown, Emma Lester, Macenzie Simmons, Kara Smith, all of Crown City; Casey Bester, Kimberly Cornwell, Austin Meyers, Hannah Sloas, Jillian Spradlin, Melissa Stapleton, all of Franklin Furnace; Taylor Burnette and Carli Hill of Gallipolis.
Jasson Aguilera, Laura Aubill, Anthony Bazell, Ashlee Blankenship, Cassidy Blum, Caleigh Bodmer, Emileigh Bryant, Garrett Carpenter, Sarah Conley, Charley Dalton, Brea Daniels, Gavin Davis, Alison Dickess, Morgan Dodson, Brooke Elswick, Clarah Floyd, Isaac Floyd, Michaela Forbush, Alaina Gleichauf, Corey Griffith, Noah Hensley, Seth Hensley, Kacie Holston, Morgan Hopper, Nicole Horsley, Josie Hutchinson, Gavin Jenkins, Destiny Johnson, Jessica Keatley, Brooke Kelley, Kaedan Klaiber, Kyle Kleinman, Kassandra Large, Buzz Layne, Delanee Lewis, Larry Miller, Julie Morgan, Megan Murphy, Hannah Napier, Michelle Perry, Karlie Rase, Kaylie Rase, Samantha Reid, Zane Reynolds, Austin Riddle, Alyssia Rowe, Kaitlyn Saunders, Michael Schweickart, Kaylee Sheridan, Kara Spencer, Hailey Sturgill, Danielle Therrien, Torie Vencill, Mickenzie Webb, Isaac Whaley, Madeline Whaley, Tanner Wilson, Brent Wirzfeld, Nathan Wroblewski, Karly Young, Camryn Zornes, all of Ironton.
Robin Bishop, Brooklynn Blakeman, Brooklyn Bryant, Chloie Finnell, Grace Jenkins, Brandi Johnson, Allison White, all of Kitts Hill; Matthew Smith of Lancaster; Nick Frohlich of Lebanon; Joy Fetherolf of London; Nicolas George, Cody Gregory, Travis Smith, and Natalie Ward, all of Lucasville; Kelton Kelley of Minford; Allison Bramblett, Amanda Cox, Mitchell Jenkins, Haley Pancake, Sheldon Shepherd, Brookleigh White, all of Pedro; Katelyn Edwards of Pomeroy; Abby Blevins, Casey Coriell, Rob Elkins, Jacob Farris, Erin Hensley, Rian Montavon, Keri Morris, Justice Silvey, Breeana Smith, Maxwell Spradlin, Zach Wheeler, Sarah Widdowson, of Portsmouth; Andrea Jacomini of Powell.
McKenna Acquasanta, Emma Barnette, Kristen Berry, Wade Brown, Olivia Burge, Megan Davis, Michael Doane, Maddilin Flynn, Michael Fowler, Mika Frasher, Amanda Haren, Brittany, Hoke, Olivia Hoover, Karen Horner, Jacqueline Hutchison, Nick Keaton, Aryel Kinder, Maggie Knight, Carolina Llanos, Kassandra Metzger, Kelly Mullens, Cassie Peters, Tommy Piaskowski, Allison Steele, Isabelle Steele, Cody Stephens, Mary Van Nostrand, Xavier Veltri, Ericca, Wall, Jake Wireman, all of Proctorville; Lakin Foster and Payton Hayes, of Scottown.
MacKennia Bowling, Katelyn Carey, Ashley Collins, Charlee Duncan, Reece Duncan, Caleb Eplion, Lucy Gannon, Paige Hale, Hannah Hall, Tayler Hall, Brock Holley, Brandi Jankovic, Trent Kinder, Dale Kinney, Leah Lawson, Alexandria Layne, Matthew Lewis, Chayenne Lubin, McKenzie Moore, Katlynn Nicely, Emilee Powell, Carly Pratt, Joseph Riner, Caitlin Robinson, Emily Runyon, Ayrie Staley, Jasmine, Weise, Lacey, Williams, Terry Wise, all from South Point; Caitlyn Watts of South Webster; Sam Lowe of Sugar Grove; Zachary Blessard of Thornville; Leah Sayre of Thurman; McKayla White of Waterloo.
Joey Cyrus and Hannah Mayberry of West Portsmouth; Jamie Worthington, Marisa Boyd, Tori Canter, Michael Cheeks, Ansley Conley, Sydney Ervin, Breanna Horton, Tyler McCormick, Janie Miller, Lauren Smith, Leann Spradlin, and Jenna Young, all of Wheelersburg; Sarah Kingery, Breanna Pemberton, Sierra Ross, Bethany Russell, and Chase Sifford, all of Willow Wood; and Dalton Kirkbride of Zanesville.
Kentucky
Danielle Boggs, Tyler Cavin, Ron Clark, Rylie Cook, Brenna Daniel, Evan Dickison, Farrah Ekwem, Kenzie Franz, Taylor Franz, Daniel Goshorn, Kayty Graham, Savannah Halfhill, Aj Johnson, Caleb Kiser, Shellby Lane, Delaney Lauhon, Ned Lemon, Robin McGlawn, April McKenzie, Emilee Mitchell, Joe Nance, Mikayla Pennington, Carlie Remy, Makenlee Sparks, Billie Stanley, Kayla Tackett, Anna Thomas, Kristina Tomlin, Ryan Wheeler, and Clyde Williams, all of Ashland; Brooklynn Bocook, Joyce Cumpston, Katelyn Ferguson, Sarah Shavers, James Woods, and Sommer Workman, all of Catlettsburg; Katelyn Fitchpatrick, Courtney Gibson, Hannah Hankins, Ali Hartman, Hannah Kelley, Angel Nelson, Chloe Royster, Emily Sammons, and Amanda Young, all of Flatwoods.
Kamiryn Savage of Grayson; Kirstie Abrams, Ian Cremeans, Darla Fraley; Gabi Griffith, Derek Tolliver, all of Greenup; Savannah Cyrus of Louisa; Alicia Staniford of Olive Hill; Peyton Cantrell of Raceland; Emily Robinson and Hayley Ross of Russell; Bayleigh Wagner of South Shore; Megan Flocker and Robert Gilliam of Worthington; Andrew Porter and Aarron Rubio of Wurtland.
West Virginia
West Virginia students earning placement on the Dean’s List are: Justine Arms, Kristen Bellomy, Mike Crawford, Jill Freeman, Mahayla Goode, Sim Kaan, Billie Skaggs, Casey Watts, all of Huntington; Bryan McGlone of Kenova; Gabby Caldwell of Lesage; Jackie Parsons of Ona, Allyson Hawley of Scott Depot, Maranda Booten of Wayne.
Also, students Tory Layton of Wells Tan, Pennsylvania; and Asya Gottardi Zamperla of Mesa, Arizona.
Ohio University Southern is one of five regional campuses within the Ohio University system where students may earn a degree or pursue professional development opportunities that benefit them and the community.
Offering more than 30 degree programs, students may pursue an associate’s, bachelor’s, or master’s degree in a traditional classroom learning environment at the Ironton campus or Proctorville Center. Instruction is also offered through online and blended formats. For more information on educational opportunities, call 740-533-4600.