The #OHIOSouthern Student Nurses Association on the Ironton campus, which is welcoming new members for the upcoming fall semester, has collected more than 5,000 food pantry items, volunteered to help at local 5K races, had community baby showers, adopted high school students at Christmas and more.
Photos courtesy of Ohio University Southern via Facebook
The #OHIOSouthern Student Nurses Association on the Ironton campus, which is welcoming new members for the upcoming fall semester, has collected more than 5,000 food pantry items, volunteered to help at local 5K races, had community baby showers, adopted high school students at Christmas and more.
The #OHIOSouthern Student Nurses Association on the Ironton campus, which is welcoming new members for the upcoming fall semester, has collected more than 5,000 food pantry items, volunteered to help at local 5K races, had community baby showers, adopted high school students at Christmas and more.
The #OHIOSouthern Student Nurses Association on the Ironton campus, which is welcoming new members for the upcoming fall semester, has collected more than 5,000 food pantry items, volunteered to help at local 5K races, had community baby showers, adopted high school students at Christmas and more.
Photos courtesy of Ohio University Southern via Facebook
The #OHIOSouthern Student Nurses Association on the Ironton campus, which is welcoming new members for the upcoming fall semester, has collected more than 5,000 food pantry items, volunteered to help at local 5K races, had community baby showers, adopted high school students at Christmas and more.
Courtesy of Ohio University Southern via Facebook
The #OHIOSouthern Student Nurses Association on the Ironton campus, which is welcoming new members for the upcoming fall semester, has collected more than 5,000 food pantry items, volunteered to help at local 5K races, had community baby showers, adopted high school students at Christmas and more.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.