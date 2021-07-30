The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The #OHIOSouthern Student Nurses Association is gearing up for the fall semester and is welcoming new members.

The association, which is open to all nursing students, offers students an opportunity to give back to their communities.

The nursing association has collected more than 5,000 food pantry items, volunteered to help at local 5K races, had community baby showers, adopted high school students at Christmas and more.

Any nursing students interested in joining can contact Nicole Stumbo via email at heighten@ohio.edu or returning president, BSN senior Allison White.

