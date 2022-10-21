The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IRONTON — To celebrate and honor veterans, active military, National Guard and Reserve members, Ohio University Southern will host a public event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in Lecture A of the Collins Center on the Ironton campus.

Teresa McKenzie, Ohio Southern Accessibility and Veterans Services coordinator, will provide the event keynote presentation, celebrating the history of women in the military from the Revolutionary War to present day. The program will tell the stories of women in the military and their contributions to the country’s enduring freedoms.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.