IRONTON — To celebrate and honor veterans, active military, National Guard and Reserve members, Ohio University Southern will host a public event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in Lecture A of the Collins Center on the Ironton campus.
Teresa McKenzie, Ohio Southern Accessibility and Veterans Services coordinator, will provide the event keynote presentation, celebrating the history of women in the military from the Revolutionary War to present day. The program will tell the stories of women in the military and their contributions to the country’s enduring freedoms.
“Women have proudly and selflessly served our country throughout history, and yet their stories are rarely shared,” Robert Pleasant, director of Ohio Southern Office of Student Services, said in a news release. “Through their stories, we get a better understanding of the personal sacrifices and the remarkable contributions of women in the military. By highlighting the impact women have made in the various branches of the armed forces we are not only celebrating history and providing recognition, which is long overdue, but we are also expressing our endless gratitude to all who serve.”
A reception in the lobby of the Collins Center will follow the presentation, and the event is free and open to the public.
In addition to the program, Ohio Southern will also celebrate its military family with the Veteran and Military Tribute Wall and the Missing Man Table in the lobby of the Collins Center. The wall and table display may be viewed from Friday, Oct. 28 through Monday, Nov. 14.
To request an ASL interpreter or other accommodation to attend this event, please contact McKenzie, at mckenzt1@ohio.edu no later than Oct. 28.
