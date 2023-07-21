Cincinnati Reds outfielders Jake Fraley (27) and Will Benson (30) celebrate in front of teammate TJ Friedl after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4.
Cincinnati Reds’ Jake Fraley advances to third base on Spencer Steer’s single in the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on July 3 in Washington.
Patrick Semansky | The Associated Press
IRONTON — It’s not uncommon for athletes and coaches to talk about the mental aspects of the game — strategy, focus and drive are as much a part of winning as physical conditioning.
But it’s rarer to hear professional athletes talk about mental health. Enter Jake Fraley, Cincinnati Reds left fielder, who is making it his mission to raise awareness of mental health issues in athletes. Fraley, who has been open about his anxiety and depression, said his counseling sessions with a sports psychologist have “changed my life.” He is encouraging his teammates to pay attention to their own mental health.
