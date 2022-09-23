IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will host its first Family Day from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, on its Ironton campus.
This family friendly event is free and open to all Ohio University students and families, current and previous employees, and alumni for a day of relaxing fun.
The Family Day will feature activities for all ages including free food, inflatables, pumpkin painting, cornhole, family-oriented contests, creative stations for tie-dye, along with music and dancing. Prizes will also be given away throughout the day.
OHIO Southern Family Day is a celebration of students and families, providing an opportunity to meet the University’s faculty, staff and administration. Campus tours will be offered at various times throughout the afternoon.
Family Day is anticipated to grow into an annual tradition moving forward.
“While we have experienced a lot over the last few years, Family Day is our way to express that the University’s commitment to fostering community among the Bobcat family remains strong,” Robert Pleasant, OHIO Southern director of student services, said in a news release.
