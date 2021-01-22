IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will celebrate the work and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with several virtual events, including the 29th Annual MLK CommUNITY Celebration, according to a news release from the university.
This year’s theme is a quote from Dr. King: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
The CommUNITY Celebration will feature music, words of unity, the announcement of the 2021 Writing Contest winners, a special tribute to healthcare workers and more. The virtual celebration will air at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, on Ironton Spectrum 376, Ashland Spectrum 377 and Armstrong Access. It will also be posted on the campus social media pages.
“Although the 29 Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. CommUNITY Celebration will look a little different than past celebrations, the goal is the same — working toward what Dr. King saw as the beloved community,” Robert Pleasant, Ohio Southern’s Associate Director of Student Resource Commons, said in the news release. “A community where people are not be judged by the color of their skin, and if I may add, by their gender, religion, sexual orientation, political affiliation, but instead by the content of their character.”
In addition to the CommUNITY Celebration, there will be other opportunities to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy. In a separate recorded session, the winners of the MLK Writing Contest will read their work. Students were asked to write a poem on a contemporary social topic involving peace or protest that they felt would have gotten Dr. King’s attention were he still alive today.
This will be available for viewing on Southern’s website and social media pages beginning Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Another pre-recorded event, “A Conversation with Young Leaders,” will feature Dr. Teresa McKenzie, Southern’s coordinator of Accessibility and Veterans Services, as she sits down with some of the area’s young leaders and activists — Reece Stager, Austin Johnson and Langley Sabastian — to discuss their perceptions, experiences and advice on being anti-racist, and their call to lead others.
This will be available for viewing at at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1 on Ironton Spectrum 376, Ashland Spectrum 377 and Armstrong Access and posted on the campus social media pages.
The events are rounded out with the annual “MLK Interfaith Dialogue: Finding Our Common Ground” at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4. Moderated by Dr. Kristi Barnes, Southern associate professor of Psychology, the InterFaith Dialogue aims to create and strengthen a sense of community by bringing together individuals and organizations of various religions. This dialogue will focus on faith communities’ role in embracing racial diversity, establishing relationships, and understanding diverse beliefs and traditions.
Panelists will include The Rev. Margaret Tyson, pastor, Quinn Chapel AME Church, Ironton.; Nasir Abdussalam, Imam of the Islamic Association of Charleston; Rabbi Robert D. Judd, B’nai Sholom Congregation, Huntington; and Father G. Marc Bentley, Holy Family Catholic Church and Catholic School, Ashland.
To register for this live virtual event, visit https://bit.ly/3bYakVU.
“It has been nearly 60 years since Dr. King’s assassination, but his message is still timely, and it’s up to each of us to decide what kind of community and country we want to live in,” said Pleasant. “If there is to be change it must start with each of us as individuals. My hope for this year’s event and afterward is that we become less interested in idolizing Dr. King and his principles and more interested in putting those principles into practice in our lives.”