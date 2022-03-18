IRONTON — Masks are no longer required in most non-classroom public spaces for Ohio University’s Chillicothe and Southern campuses, according to a letter issued earlier this week by Nicole Pennington, executive dean for Regional Higher Education, and Dr. Gillian Ice, special assistant to the president for Public Health Operations.
“This news follows university leadership’s previous announcement regarding new masking protocols based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new COVID-19 Community Levels framework for measuring the community impact of COVID-19,” the letter explained. “At that time, Ross and Lawrence counties still were at the CDC’s high COVID-19 community level. In accordance with CDC guidance, the University requires masks in all indoor public places in counties with a high COVID-19 community level. Ross and Lawrence counties are both now at CDC’s medium COVID-19 community level.”
Masks are still required in classrooms, laboratories, studios and clinical settings as well as on-campus transportation regardless of COVID-19 community level. Individual campus events could have additional masking requirements based on policies with participating organizations or contracted performers.
The CDC advises that individuals with certain medical conditions or those who live with someone who is at risk for severe illness consult with their healthcare provider about masking in counties with a medium COVID-19 community level. Anyone is welcome to wear a mask to protect themselves and others from disease transmission.
“We will continue to follow CDC guidance and monitor community levels, adjusting protocols as appropriate. Thank you for your continued efforts to keep our campuses safe and healthy,” the letter stated.
