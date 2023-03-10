The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2302-Lrg EBLAST Rev A.jpg
Buy Now

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The air is balmy and the daffodils are up, so it must be spring! The Ohio Valley Symphony has three terrific concerts for you this spring, all at the historic Ariel Opera House in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio.

April 1 is April Fool’s Day, and The Ohio Valley Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Peter Stafford-Wilson, will let you in on a few jokes with their show “April Foolishness.” Vaughan Williams’ “Aristophanic Suite” pays homage to the father of comedy, Aristophanes, known best for his comedic plays. One of the movements portrays buzzing wasps, another a march of the kitchen utensils. Prokofiev’s “Lt. Kije Suite” actually comes from a 1934 movie where a bumbling soldier conjures up an imaginary officer to cover his mistakes. Randall Davidson’s “Young Lutheran’s Guide to the Orchestra” is a take off on the Benjamin Britton piece with a similar name, but the narrator follows the orchestra in their instrument demos telling why “a good Lutheran wouldn’t want to play that instrument.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you