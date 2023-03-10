GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The air is balmy and the daffodils are up, so it must be spring! The Ohio Valley Symphony has three terrific concerts for you this spring, all at the historic Ariel Opera House in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio.
April 1 is April Fool’s Day, and The Ohio Valley Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Peter Stafford-Wilson, will let you in on a few jokes with their show “April Foolishness.” Vaughan Williams’ “Aristophanic Suite” pays homage to the father of comedy, Aristophanes, known best for his comedic plays. One of the movements portrays buzzing wasps, another a march of the kitchen utensils. Prokofiev’s “Lt. Kije Suite” actually comes from a 1934 movie where a bumbling soldier conjures up an imaginary officer to cover his mistakes. Randall Davidson’s “Young Lutheran’s Guide to the Orchestra” is a take off on the Benjamin Britton piece with a similar name, but the narrator follows the orchestra in their instrument demos telling why “a good Lutheran wouldn’t want to play that instrument.”
“Appalachian Spring” is from Aaron Copland’s ballet he wrote for Martha Graham. This 20th century American masterpiece will be performed by The Ohio Valley Symphony on April 15, led by Maestro Scott Woodard along with Johan Strauss Jr.’s “Voices of Spring.” Living composer Daniel Perttu’s “To Spring” is sure to evoke sights and sounds of the season.
“Fascinatin’ Rhythm” wasn’t just a Gershwin tune, it was what was tickling the fancy of music lovers 100 years ago when jazz was king. Tim Berens, one of the preeminent orchestra pops arrangers in this country today, is bringing an entire set of Roarin’ Twenties era songs in his own brand new arrangements for The Ohio Valley Symphony to perform on May 20, including a new arrangement of “Rhapsody in Blue.” Pull out your flapper dresses and slick back your hair for this very special event that is being recorded for a later broadcast on public TV.
All concerts are at 7:30 p.m., with a pre-concert chat at 6:45 p.m. and a reception immediately following the concert. Tickets are available at arieloperahouse.org.
All of you out-of-towners should check out our website for things to do when you come to Gallipolis to hear an OVS concert. There is a listing of restaurants, museums, attractions and lodging (some give a discount to symphony ticket holders). Make it a weekend of fun centered around some wonderful music. The Ohio Valley Symphony is your destination orchestra!
