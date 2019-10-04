SOUTH POINT, Ohio — While most Tri-State residents are just starting to get in the mood for the holidays of fall, dozens of volunteers turned out to the Tri-State Worship Center on Wednesday night to pack hundreds of Christmas presents.
The worship center serves as the Southern Ohio Operation Christmas Child Central Drop Off site for the shoeboxes volunteers fill with donations that are then shipped and delivered to children in need all over the world.
Since 1993, nearly 168 million shoeboxes have been distributed in more than 100 countries through the Operation Christmas Child program.
The true goal of Operation Christmas Child is to spread and demonstrate the love of Jesus Christ in a way that kids around the world, regardless of religion, age or language, can understand.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., the group will host its annual Operation Christmas Child rummage sale at the STEM+M school parking lot, 702 Solida Road in South Point. The proceeds from the rummage sale will pay for shipping of the shoeboxes.
Donations to be packed inside the boxes can include school supplies, small toys, stuffed animals and hygiene items. No liquids, toothpaste or candy is allowed.
And while it may seem early to begin thinking about Christmas, volunteers note that National Collection Week for the donated shoeboxes is always the third week of November — this year, the week of Nov. 18-25.
To find out more information, go online to www.samaritanspurse.org.