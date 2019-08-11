IRONTON - A Lawrence County woman was sentenced to nearly five years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court on a number of theft and other charges.
Ashlee D. Kratzenberg, 34, of Ohio 141, Kitts Hill, was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard to 59 months in prison. She was indicted earlier this year on three counts of theft, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, grand theft, receiving stolen property and theft of a firearm.
Kratzenberg also was ordered to pay $7,790 in restitution and had her driver's license suspended for five years.
Kratzenberg could be eligible for early release from prison to the STAR Justice Center after serving three years in prison. The program at STAR in Scioto County could take up to six months to complete.
In an unrelated case, Randolph M. Wagoner, 56, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced by Ballard to four years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated trafficking in meth and aggravated possession of drugs.
In another case, two Proctorville area women indicted last month in a drug case pleaded not guilty and had their bond set at $75,000. Stephanie A. Harrison, 53, and Helen M. Belville, 28, both of the same address on Township Road 1107, Proctorville, pleaded innocent.
Harrison was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile, three counts of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Belville was charged with two counts of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated possession of drugs and permitting drug abuse.
In other cases:
n Stephen L. Burton, 30, of Paden City, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to failure to appear and possession of drugs. He was placed on four years of community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service.
n Tyquelle McFarling, 20, of County Road 52, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and improper handling of a firearm. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR. Ballard also ordered the weapon forfeited.
n Richard Lee Robinson, 50, of Washington Court, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
n Brandon K. Porter, 30, of the 2300 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service.
n Christopher L. Vidoni, 51, of Roosevelt Court, Portsmouth, Ohio, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond.
n McKenzie R. Plybon, 32, of County Road 70, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to grand theft and two counts of theft. Plybon was released on a $15,000 signature bond.
n Kaye L. McKenzie, 30, of the 800 block of High Street, Coal Grove, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond and ordered to continue drug treatment counseling.
n Alexandra D. Bazell, 23, of the 2100 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond.
n Curtis H. Davis, 33, of Paddle Creek Road, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and possession of drug abuse instruments. He was released on a $5,000 signature bond and ordered to get drug counseling.
n John A. Duty, 37, of Lesage, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $5,000 bond and ordered to get drug treatment.
n Gary W. Munyan, 49, of Township Road 151, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $5,000 signature bond.