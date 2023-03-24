The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Burnt arrows collapse monetary ornament_detail.jpg

Detail from a piece titled “Burnt Arrows Collapse Monetary Ornament” by Dylan Collins, whose “Once Familiar” series is on display at Ohio University Southern through April 20.

 Courtesy of OUS

IRONTON — Sometimes a tree branch isn’t just a tree branch.

Those visiting Ohio University Southern’s art gallery will have the opportunity to see a variety of common, everyday objects transformed through Dylan Collins’ “Once Familiar” series, which opened Monday and continues through April 20.

