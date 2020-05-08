IRONTON — The Workforce Development Program, also called the One Stop, has been selected for the 2020 Best of Ironton Award, according to a news release.
The workforce development center, at 120 N. 3rd St., received the award by the Ironton Award Program in the social services organization category for the award.
“We work very hard to ensure community needs are being met,” said Jewell Hackworth, director of the One Stop, which provides a number of services including a Behavioral Health and Medical Center.
“We help people find jobs,” Hackworth said. “We help with unemployment benefits.”
The One Stop has been in operation since 1995. Anyone seeking services can call the center at 740-532-3140.
“We are proud of the award,” said Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization.
The One Stop is a partner of the American Job Center network, Hackworth said.
The Ironton Award Program identifies companies it believes have achieved exceptional marketing success in the local community. The awards are presented annually.
“These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community,” according to the release. “These exceptional companies help make the Ironton area a great place to live, work and play.”
“Our mission is to recognize the small business community’s contributions,” according to the release.
The award program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in the Ironton community, according to the release.