ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An online auction featuring a wide range of items will take place from 8 a.m. Monday, April 19, to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, April 24, to benefit the Fairland East Playground Fund.
Volunteer members are actively working to raise funds for the purchase and installation of a new playground at Fairland East Elementary School.
Items for the online auction include fitness classes, home décor, personal services, family fun items, food and drink items and more.
“We’re so excited about this auction,” FEPF President Allison Ferguson said in a news release. “We have a lot of amazing items that have been generously donated to help make this event a success and get us closer to our goal of making the new playground reality. We encourage everyone to view all the wonderful items up for bid. There is truly something for everyone.”
Here’s how it works: Go to https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/Fairland-East-Playground-Fund-Online-Silent-Auction-22558 to sign up. You’ll be able to view all the items and can bid throughout the week. Each item will have a minimum bid. Winning bidders will be directed to an online payment portal to make their purchase. Non-winning bidders will have the option of donating their bid or other amount. Local pickups will take place the following week. Items can be shipped for an additional fee. Experience items must be redeemed locally.
After months of preliminary research and work, the new design will feature accessible equipment and has been carefully designed to maximize the benefits of play for all students, which boosts their physical and mental health as well as classroom performance.
All funding for the new playground is being raised through the Fairland East Playground Fund, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated entirely to this project. All donations are tax-deductible and are completely separate from funding for Fairland Local Schools.
For more information, to donate, or to learn more about how you or your business can get involved, visit the website at fairlandeastplaygroundfund.weebly.com.
Follow Fairland East Playground Project on Facebook and Instagram for the most current news and updates.