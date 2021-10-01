ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An online auction featuring a wide range of exciting items will take place from 8 a.m. today until 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, to benefit the Fairland East Playground Fund.
The FEPF is actively working to raise funds for the purchase and installation of a new playground at Fairland East Elementary School.
Items for the online auction include personal experience items, jewelry, trips, holiday decor, family fun items, food and drink items, and more.
“We had a similar auction in the spring, and it was a tremendous success,” said FEPF President Allison Ferguson. “We had a lot of community interest in doing one before the holidays. Our community has donated some amazing items, and our school administration is offering special experiences like Principal For A Day. We’re really excited about the selection of items.”
Here’s how it works: Go to https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/fairland-east-playground-holiday-auction-2021-26638 to sign up. You’ll be able to view all the items and can bid throughout the week. Each item will have a minimum bid. Winning bidders will be directed to an online payment portal to make their purchase. Non-winning bidders will have the option of donating their bid or other amount. Local pickups will take place the following week. Items can be shipped for an additional fee. Experience items must be redeemed locally.
Though thousands of students have enjoyed the current playground, it is time to make the switch to newer equipment and improved design. After months of preliminary research and work, the new design will feature equipment that is fun and engaging for all students. The new playground has been carefully designed to maximize the benefits of play for all students, which boosts their physical and mental health as well as classroom performance.
All funding for the new playground will be raised through the Fairland East Playground Fund, a nonprofit, 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated entirely to this project. All donations are tax-deductible and are completely separate from funding for Fairland Local Schools.
For more information, to donate, or to learn more about how you or your business can get involved, visit the website at fairlandeastplaygroundfund.weebly.com. Follow Fairland East Playground Project on Facebook and Instagram for the most current news and updates.
