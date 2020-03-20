IRONTON — Ohio University has developed web resources for students, faculty and staff in the interest of health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release. The sites for “Keep Learning,” “Keep Teaching” and “Keep Working” provide specific information related to continued instruction when students return from spring break March 23 through the duration of the spring semester, as well as resources for remote instruction and continued workflow.
Students may access the “Keep Learning” page for a links to resources such as Microsoft Teams, Blackboard, virtual academic advising, and supplemental learning. The site also shares details on remote services available through the university’s libraries and other resources. Students can find more at ohio.edu/keep-learning.
Faculty members can find resources to assist in the virtual delivery of curriculum from the “Keep Teaching” website. The site, ohio.edu/keep-teaching, provides tools for online learning, promoting collaboration and delivering lectures. The faculty resources are supported by the university’s Office of Instructional Innovation and Office of Information Technology.
Ohio University’s effort to reduce population density on campus and provide for work flexibility and work-from-home options in response to COVID-19 is backed by the “Keep Working” website. In addition to the practice of social distancing, employees and supervisors have a variety of software tools, remote technology, and virtual resources available at ohio.edu/keep-working.
As the pandemic continues to evolve, Ohio University maintains updated information about the institution’s response efforts to COVID-19 at ohio.edu/coronavirus.
Additionally, Ohio University has canceled all university events across all campuses and locations until April 30. This includes events at all campuses and locations, alumni and admissions events, as well as contracted events scheduled to be held in university buildings.