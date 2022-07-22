The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Vicky Abdella

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 is excited about our newest partnership with Trualta, a personalized, skills-based training platform for family members caring for aging loved ones living at home, in addition to providing support for those caring for a grandchild or individual with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Trualta teaches caregivers skills in the comfort of their own homes through an online platform family caregivers can access on their computer or mobile device. Modules on the Trualta platform teach caregivers how to safely provide hands-on care, connect families with reliable support agencies, and offer information and video training from experienced professionals in a quick and easy format.

Vicky Abdella, RN, is director of Community Services at the Area Agency on Aging District 7, which includes Lawrence County.

