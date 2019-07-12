Courtesy of Ohio University
ATHENS, Ohio - An employee of Ohio University Southern has been elected to the University's Administrative Staff Senate. Sarah Diamond Burroway, who serves as director of External Relations, Communications, and Workforce Success at Ohio Southern, will represent OHIO Regional Higher Education on the Senate.
The purpose of the Administrative Senate is to promote and enhance the profession of university administration and specifically, the profession at Ohio University. The Administrative Senate provides a collective and independent voice to those having administrative responsibilities in the conduct of the educational mission of the University.
Tim Epley, chair, said senators are elected proportionally from every planning unit and serve a two-year term.
"Our senate has an active role in reviewing and revising university policy and recognizing the achievements of our constituents," Epley said. "We are proud of our role in shared governance and have representatives on many presidential standing committees and executive level search committees," he said.
Diamond Burroway has been employed at Ohio Southern since November 2016 and has more than 11 years of experience in post-secondary education administration. She will represent administrative staff from the five regional campuses which include Chillicothe, Eastern, Lancaster, Southern, and Zanesville.
For more information about the Ohio University Administrative Senate, visit online at https://www.ohio.edu/adminsenate/bylaws-constitution.