IRONTON — Ohio University students returning to the Athens or regional campuses have been armed with personal protective equipment, courtesy of the University, just in time for the new semester.
The bags, which include hand sanitizer, two branded masks and a digital thermometer, were available to students returning in the first or second phases this fall. One bag was available for each student, and a student ID was required to pick up the bags.
The OU Southern campus handed out the bags through Thursday.
Ohio University employees will also receive two branded masks. They will be distributed through each planning unit’s PPE contact.
Fall semester classes began on Monday, Aug. 24, with a combination of virtual instruction and some in-person, socially distanced instruction.
For additional updates on returning to Ohio University’s campuses, visit www.ohio.edu/coronavirus.