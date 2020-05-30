IRONTON — Ohio University has completed a request for proposal to lease the Ohio Horse Park in Scioto County, to lease some sections at the Proctorville Center and to lay off seven employees at Ohio University Southern, according to Carly Leatherwood, senior director of communications services at the university in Athens.
Last year, the university announced that the equine studies program would be shifting to online and focusing on equine management, Leatherwood said. The horses at the 14-acre horse park were adopted and no livestock remains at the property, she said.
The university owns two parcels containing 188 acres in Scioto County but is seeking to lease out only the property that was included in the horse park, Leatherwood said.
“We are currently under lease negotiations” for the horse park, she said. “Several years of declining enrollment and increased program costs has resulted in modifications for the equine studies program at Ohio University Southern.
“Due to interest from multiple parties, the university is planning to release an RFP to lease portions of the Proctorville Center in the coming weeks and work as a workforce development partner,” Leatherwood said.
There are two parcels comprising the Proctorville Center. The first, on which the center building is located, has 7.59 acres. The second parcel of 11.5 acres includes a community soccer field and nature walk.
Ohio University is reviewing options to lease some of the space in the Proctorville Center, she said. The university says there are still several academic offerings at the center and there still will be space for academic programming, she said.
Meanwhile, the university is eliminating seven positions at the Southern Campus, according to Leatherwood. The cuts include five faculty members and two administrators, she said. The cuts were based on factors including lack of available work, reduced demand for certain programs and services and necessary restructuring to improve operational efficiencies, she said.
The five faculty positions will expire by the end of May 2021, while the two administrative positions were eliminated Friday.