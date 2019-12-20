IRONTON — Ohio University Southern celebrated the accomplishments of students on Dec. 12 with a Pinning Ceremony for Associate Degree Nurses and a Graduate Recognition Ceremony for students completing their degree requirements in summer and fall 2019.
Twenty-seven Associate Degree Nurses were honored in a special Pinning Ceremony in the Bowman Auditorium on the Ironton Campus. Matthew Jeffers, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, was honored with the Outstanding Nursing Graduate award. Gage Rhoades received the Spirit of Nursing Award.
Also recognized at the pinning: Brooklyn Badgett, Cheyenne Brown, Lela Crager, Emily Dingus, Natasha Dodridge, Annie Ewert, Erin Freesem, Sarah Fuller, Kristi Gresham, Tyler Hager, Emma Hamilton, Jacob Henson, Amanda Mays, Derek Morris, Kathryn Neill, Alley Pigmon, Stephanie Reed, Alyssa Roark, Molly Saunders, Aaron Stumbo, Abigail Sweeney-Edmonds, Javon Thompson, Cynthia Turner, Alexis Vance, and Hannah Wolfenbarger.
The Fall 2019 Class is comprised of 151 Ohio Southern students in all who completed their studies with Ohio University. This included 95 associate degrees and 49 bachelor’s degrees. The Recognition Ceremony was convened by Vincenzo Fressola of Southern’s Coordinating Council.
The processional was led by Keri Mootz, recently named one of Ohio University’s Outstanding Graduates. Mootz also led the Invocation and Pledge to the Flag. Dr. Kim Keffer, associate professor of instruction, presented the National Anthem.
Joseph Unger, a 1982 Ohio University alumnus, was the featured speaker and issued the charge to graduates. Unger is part of a legacy family business in Ironton, Unger’s Shoes. He spoke about the challenges of moving into work life beyond college. Unger called upon the graduates “to face their futures with ingenuity, grit, and confidence.”
The Summer and Fall 2019 degree candidates are:
Associate in Arts
- Arts and Humanities: Amber Nicole Blair, Paul Michael Brisson, Meranda Jade Buffington, Tyler M. Cavin, Ashley Dawn Lewis, David Lorray Marcum, Emily A. Monnig, Michael Wayne Morgan, Hallie Rochelle Williams.
- Social Sciences: Nicholas Nolan Dye, Erin Elizabeth Freese, Cori L. Gaegaer, Margaret Ann Johnson, Joshua M. McDonald, Jarrod J. McKnight, Rachel Ann Murphy, Mary Kristin Ogier, Jennifer Amanda Queen, Samantha Marie Webb.
Associate in Science
- Clinton Baise, Taylor Chance Barker, Trevor Lemaster Barrett, Chelsey Nichole Blevins, Michele Darice Boggs, Felicia Dawn Bonzo, Jordan Tierra Carlisle, Kayla Ann Clark, Makayla Cheyan Cochran, Desirae Glenna Davis, Jerrica Debra Sue Delawder, Amber Elizabeth Henson, Halee Anne Hilgenberg, Rex Clayton Lawless, Ben Alexander McHenry, Kathryn Rose Monnig, Kimberly Dawn Napier, Ronald Bruce Roach, Cody McKray Russell, Kayla Anne Summers, Laken Taylor White.
Associate in Applied Business
- Accounting Technology: Casandra Gibson (Outstanding Student).
- Business Management Technology: Andrew Dale Barker, Jacob Daniel Carpenter, Kendra Hannahs, Tyler Kahn, Christina Strathman. Computer Science Technology: Stephen Kyle Depriest. Office Technology: Meagan Michelle Mays (Outstanding Student.)
Associate in Applied Science
- Child Development: Tiffany Mae Fitzpatrick, Paige Niccole Hale (Outstanding Student.) Electronic Media- David Alexander Carey, Ryan S. Doane, Jesse Caleb Sims, Todd Slayton (Outstanding Student,) Rodney Burns Vance. Environmental Engineering Technology- Garrett Kyle Carpenter (Outstanding Student,) Cody McKray Russell.
- Equine Studies: Adrianne Pauline Snyder (Outstanding Student.)
- Human Services Technology: Paige N. Aldridge, Summer Annalyse Blair (Outstanding Student,) Jessica Annette Collier, Shirley Wilks.
- Law Enforcement Technology: Bryant Christopher Jamison, Christopher M. Jewell (Outstanding Student,) Hannah Danielle Matney, Samantha Mitchem, Johnathan Taylor Ware.
Bachelor of Arts
- History: Ashley Dawn Lewis (Outstanding Student.)
- Psychology: Makenna Bloomer, Desirae Glenna Davis, Kimberly Jean Owens.
- Bachelor of Criminal Justice: Rickey Gene Carpenter, Kiplyn Rebell Cooper, Bryant Christopher Jamison, Jarod K. Patterson, Gregory Wayne Runyon.
Bachelor of Science in Applied Management
- Paul Michael Brisson, Marty Daniel Conley (Outstanding Student,) Jamie Marie Cordle, Garris L. Coriell, Christian Kevin Newman Downey, Nicholas A. Gibson, Hannah Noelle Hensley (Outstanding Student,) Monica S. Houston, Greg July, Eric Keck, Natasha Deziree Knight, Cameron Meadows, Chelcie Lerae Moore, Hannah Lee Pennington, Allison L. Skeans, Sarah Breanna Stevens.
Bachelor of Science in Communication
- Communication Studies: Davin Lorray Marcum.
Bachelor of Science in Education
- Early Childhood Education: Mackenzie Meghan Ackerson, Melissa D. Allen, Haley Marie Bartram, Magean Amber Conley, Jodi Lee Delong, Shelby Jean Klaiber, Keri Madison Mootz (Outstanding Student,) Abygail Grace Morgan, Kelly Daniel Paholsky, Cassidy R. Skeens, Rebekah Ryann West Travis, Taylor Cheyenne West, Patricia Marie White.
- Middle Childhood Education: Madison Elaine Applegate (Outstanding Student,) Treavor Lemaster Barrett, Ashley Dawn Lewis.
Bachelor of Science in Health
- Cori L. Gaeger, Angela Grace Knipp (Outstanding Student,) Scott Eugene Lynd, Nicholas Lee Heaberlin.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Tracy Jean Ferguson, Denise Darcel Meeks. Bachelor of Specialized Studies: Dustin Lamont Barrow, Cody McKray Russell.
Master of Education
- Education Administration: Anthony W. Gillman, Elizabeth A. Kinnard, Jessica Nicole Ore, Molly Elizabeth Sylvia, Nicholas O’Neill Turan, James C. Ward,
Master of Health Administration
- Brittany Michelle Dillon.
Master of Science in Nursing
- Family Nurse Practitioner: Andrea J. Beardsley, Brea Boggs.
Master of Science in Recreation and Sports Sciences
Coaching Education: Johnathan Cody Sloas.