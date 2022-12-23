Windy with snow showers this morning. Winds will diminish some this afternoon. Morning high of 22F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. Low 3F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern celebrated the accomplishments of students on Dec. 8 with a Nurse Pinning Ceremony.
Associate Director Michelle Theiss welcomed the graduates and noted the many challenges this class had faced, including COVID-19 moving instruction to online platforms and limiting in-person interaction.
“Despite this, they formed lasting bonds and lifelong friendships,” Theiss said.
The Outstanding Nursing award, which goes to the student in the program with the highest GPA, was presented to Jada Miller by nursing professor Beth Delaney. “The sacrifices we’ve made so far are endless, but so, so worth it,” Miller said. “I’ve had such an amazing experience here and have made friendships that will last a lifetime.”
Two students were recognized for the Spirit of Nursing Award, which goes to students nominated by their peers. The first recipient, who Delaney said was described in nominations as “helpful to all, excellent bedside manner, inspiring, and a cheerleader,” was Cathy Morris.
Morris reflected on her time in the program. “I’m torn between, ‘it’s finally over’ and ‘I can’t believe it’s already over,’” she said. “We’ve gone from a group of strangers to a small family,” Morris tearfully concluded.
The second recipient of the Spirit of Nursing Award, whom Delaney said was described in nominations as “kindhearted, passionate about nursing, and who believes in the other students sometimes more than they believe in themselves,” was Hayley Ross.
Ross described pushing herself out of her comfort zone to pursue a degree in nursing. After initially having her application rejected, she said she “could not take no for an answer.” She asked the dean to reconsider and was then admitted to the program.
Speaking of the difficulties faced by her class, Ross said, “if we continue to lean on each other, the challenges are much more manageable,” and thanked her daughter for being her inspiration.
The ceremony concluded with pins being presented to all nursing degree candidates by faculty members Dana Scott, Mashawna Hamilton, Nicole Stumbo, Aimee Howe, and Maranda Clement.
The nursing pin has historical significance, originating from the time when the Crusaders marched to Jerusalem to recover the Holy Land. Among those Crusaders were the Hospitallers in black robes with a white Maltese cross sewn on the front of the robe. That cross became the symbol of groups who cared for the sick.
Florence Nightingale chose the Maltese cross for the badge worn by graduates of her school of nursing. Today, the nursing pin is a public symbol of work well done.
The Fall 2022 Associate in Nursing degree candidates are:
OHIO
Raegan Bevans of Chesapeake, Erika Blair of Wheelersburg, Erica Blankenship of Ironton, Terri Chandler of Chesapeake, Savannah Fields of Kitts Hill, Cathy Morris of Chesapeake, Chasity Smith of Ironton, Jocelyn Weber of Proctorville.
KENTUCKY
Parker Ball of Greenup, Austin Bressler of Wurtland, Alex Claar of Ashland, James Frye of Ashland, Ariel Hampton of Ashland, Brayden Kouns of Flatwoods, Whitney Lute of Raceland, Jordan Meeks of Ashland, Jada Miller of Ashland, Madison Preston of Louisa, Hayley Ross of Russell, Rodney Vance of Greenup.
WEST VIRGINIA
Emily Beckett of Branchland, Karrie Bills of Branchland, Kristin Robinson of Huntington.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing candidate is Andrea Charles of South Webster, Ohio.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.