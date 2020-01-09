IRONTON -- Area business owners are invited to take advantage of free information to help them strengthen their business and be better prepared to apply for business loans.
The free Business Planning and SWOT Analysis workshop is set for 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Ohio University Southern in Ironton.
The workshop is presented in partnership with: The Ohio State University, Ohio Small Business Development Centers, The Southern Launch, U.S. Small Business Administration, Ohio Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Lawrence Co. Economic Development Corp., Lawrence Co. Chamber of Commerce, Southern Ohio PTAC, LIGHTS Regional Innovation.
According to a news release from the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, this training assists new and ongoing businesses with writing primary and most importantly, a Business Planning Guide, giving the owner a clear and concise guideline of facts. Business owners would use this when approaching financial institutions in acquiring a business loan. The SWOT analysis is important when determining who your customers are, how the business will meet the needs of its customers, and why they should buy from you. This series is one of many that provide guidance assisting small businesses in success of their operations.
There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is required via email to workforcesuccess@ohio.edu.
The workshop will be in the Caucus Room of the Ohio University Southern Academic Center, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.
For more information, call 740-533-4593.