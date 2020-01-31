IRONTON — The Gallery at Ohio University Southern is hosting a photography exhibit featuring Chelsea Howell now through Feb. 13.
The Gallery is located in the Dingus Technology Center of the Ironton campus, located at 1804 Liberty Ave. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will also be a reception at the gallery at 5 p.m. on Feb. 6 with an artist’s talk by Howell. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to all.
Howell is a 2012 graduate with a bachelor of arts from the Studio Art program at OUS. She is a photographer whose work is both authentic and provocative, according to a release from the university.