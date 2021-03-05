IRONTON — The deadline to apply for Ohio University Southern’s Master of Social Work program has been extended to March 15.
Designed for advanced standing, the cohort will have three semesters, the first of which begins this June. Successful completion of the program means a graduation date of May 2022. Classes meet just one day a week on Mondays at the Southern campus. Students must have earned a bachelor’s degree in social work within the past five years.
Professionals who earn a master’s degree in social work have the opportunity to increase their base salary and are able to get an independent license and work as an independent or private practice, said Deborah Pack, administrative specialist with Ohio University’s Department of Social Work.
“They will also become qualified to lead social service agencies and programs and be able to make a contribution to the profession via mentoring and supervising,” Pack said.
In addition to having earned a BA in social work from a Council on Social Work Education accredited program in the past five years, student must have a minimum undergraduate GPA of 3.0. Students who do not meet the GPA minimum can still apply, but must also complete a petition for exceptional consideration, which can be found on the graduate forms and policies portion of the Ohio University social work webpage.
For more information about program requirements or how to apply, visit https://www.ohio.edu/chsp/social-work/apply#grad.
Contact Oreatha Murray, admissions advisor/recruitment specialist, at murrayo@ohio.edu or 740-533-4607.