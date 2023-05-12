The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The Lawrence County Education Service Center and Ohio University Southern are teaming up to bring a series of summer workshops to the Tri-State through the Lawrence County ESC Summer Academy.

“Summer Academy provides teachers and leaders the opportunity to acquire clock hours and/or graduate credit to use toward renewing their licenses,” Julie Mayo, special education supervisor and coordinator of psychological services at Lawrence County Educational Service Center, said in a news release. “The State of Ohio requires educators to attend and document continuing education for renewal of their licenses every five years.”

