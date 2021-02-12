The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210212-law-writers

Ohio University Southern kicks off its Writer's Series on Wednesday, Feb. 17, with a virtual session with poet Courtney LeBlanc, pictured.

 Submitted photo

IRONTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a lot from us, but it has not silenced our writers. Ohio University Southern is seeing to that by continuing its Writer’s Series in a safe format.

OUS kicks off the series on Wednesday, Feb. 17, with a virtual session with poet Courtney LeBlanc.

LeBlanc is the author of “Beautiful & Full of Monsters” (Vegetarian Alcoholic Press); and chapbooks “All in the Family“ (Bottlecap Press) and “The Violence Within” (Flutter Press).

She is also the founder and editor-in-chief of Riot in Your Throat, an independent poetry press, according to a news release from OUS.

She received an MBA from the University of Baltimore and an MFA from Queens University in Charlotte. She loves nail polish, tattoos and a soy latte each morning, according to the release.

The virtual session will begin at 1 p.m. on Feb. 17 via Microsoft Teams: https://bit.ly/3rGpSlB.

Read her publications on her blog www.wordperv.com or follow her on Twitter @wordperv and Instagram @wordperv79.

Other upcoming Writer’s Series events include poet Caroline Earleywine, March 24; and poet and short story writer Amy Haddad, April 21.

For more information about the Writer’s Series, contact Barbara Biggs at costas@ohio.edu or 740-533-4649.

