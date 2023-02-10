The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated in a speech delivered on Sept. 2, 1957, in Monteagle, Tennessee, that “In order to look to the future, it is often necessary to get a clear picture of the past. In order to know where we are going, it is often necessary to see from whence we have come.”

Ohio University Southern aims to do just that with its upcoming “Teach-In” to celebrate the histories and contributions of diverse communities. The theme for this year is, “History Matters — Looking to the Future.”

