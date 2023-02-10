IRONTON — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated in a speech delivered on Sept. 2, 1957, in Monteagle, Tennessee, that “In order to look to the future, it is often necessary to get a clear picture of the past. In order to know where we are going, it is often necessary to see from whence we have come.”
Ohio University Southern aims to do just that with its upcoming “Teach-In” to celebrate the histories and contributions of diverse communities. The theme for this year is, “History Matters — Looking to the Future.”
“The event not only presents an opportunity to reflect and discuss notable events in our local, state, and national history, but to celebrate ways we can collectively move forward on our journey toward inclusive excellence,” OUS stated in the announcement. “Consistent with the words of Dr. King, as we continue to pave the way for future generations to embrace inclusion, it is critical that we share our stories, our traditions, and our experiences.”
OUS and the campus Council on Diversity and Inclusion will host the virtual Teach-In from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The free event is open to the public and will be delivered via Zoom. Registration is required.
Beginning with a Q&A and discussion exploring local, state and national past, Dr. Andrew Feight, professor of American history and director of the Center for Public History at Shawnee State University, and Darrell Smith, director of the Black History Museum of Ashland, Kentucky, will honor local history by sharing their research. Their conversation will center on the importance of understanding history, who gets to tell it, whose story is told, and why. This event, moderated by Dr. Deborah Marinski, interim dean of Ohio University Southern, will feature a variety of perspectives on our collective past and the individuals who shape it.
Session 2, History of Black Women in the Military, noon-1 p.m.This Teach-In will focus on the often-neglected history of Black women in the United States military. Throughout the history of the United States, Black women have been contributors to the quest for freedom. Through their stories, we get a better understanding of the personal sacrifices and the remarkable contributions of Black women in the military. By highlighting the impact Black women have made in the various branches of the armed forces, we are celebrating history and providing recognition to the service that Black women have always provided to ideals of enduring freedom. This session will be presented by Dr. Teresa McKenzie, Ohio University Southern.
Session 3, Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story, 1:15-2:15 p.m.
By 1930, Huntington had become West Virginia’s largest city. Its booming economy and relatively tolerant racial climate attracted African-Americans from across Appalachia and the South. Prosperity gave these migrants political clout and spurred the formation of communities that defined Black Huntington — factors that empowered Blacks to confront institutionalized and industrial racism on the one hand and the white embrace of Jim Crow on the other.
Dr. Cicero M. Fain III, of Marshall University, illuminates the unique cultural identity and dynamic sense of accomplishment and purpose that transformed African-American life in Huntington. Using interviews and untapped archival materials, Fain details the rise and consolidation of the black working class as it pursued, then fulfilled, its aspirations. He also reveals how African-Americans developed a host of strategies — strong kin and social networks, institutional development, property ownership, and legal challenges — to defend their gains in the face of the white status quo.
Session 4, The Silencing of Civility, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
In relation to our daily lives and our relationships, the word “civility” suggests everything we should seek to accomplish as good citizens, such as kindness, forgiveness and respect. However, historically, the practice of civility has not been impartial or unbiased in its use, primarily because of its stereotypical application of muting and/or silencing those who were seen as inferior to the dominant culture. This session, presented by Dr. Veella Grooms of Carnegie Mellon University, will examine the historical applications of civility, as a tool to silence and justify violence upon people of color, from slavery, the Jim Crow era and police brutality, to practicing civility as a means to collectively mobilize and address the social injustices that are prevalent today.
