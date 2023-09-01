IRONTON — The Ohio University Southern Student Nurses Association will host a blood drive in partnership with American Red Cross on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
“I would love to meet or beat our number of 32 donations from the spring,” assistant professor of instruction Nicole Stumbo said in a news release.
Those who wish to donate can skip the line by registering in advance.
Stumbo said donations from the last blood drive amounted to 96 lives saved.
“I have the Blood Donor App and it shows when and where the donation goes. My blood got used within four weeks of donating the last two times in Virginia. It’s so important to donate.”
Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood, either for surgery, cancer treatment, chronic illness or a traumatic injury, according to American Red Cross.
The Student Nurses Association does more than assist with blood drives — they’re also avid volunteers supporting local civic clubs. They’ve worked on collections for Harvest for the Hungry food pantry, Christmas outreach programs, Ironton Rotary Club’s annual pancake breakfast, and the Ironton Lions Club Halloween parade and costume contest.
“A lot of our job is to take care of the community,” said Stumbo, adding that being visible and showing their commitment to their community can help with relationships when nurses and community members meet again in a healthcare setting.
