The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

blood drive.jpg
Buy Now

Student Nurses Association members help with a February blood drive at Ohio University Southern. The association will host another blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

 Submitted photo

IRONTON — The Ohio University Southern Student Nurses Association will host a blood drive in partnership with American Red Cross on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“I would love to meet or beat our number of 32 donations from the spring,” assistant professor of instruction Nicole Stumbo said in a news release.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you