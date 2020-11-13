Essential reporting in volatile times.

IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will host an online event from noon until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, in which a panel and participants will discuss the question, “How are you doing right now, and how does being Black adjacent affect you?”

The discussion is part of the university’s Campus Conversation series.

“In a world that is becoming increasingly divided, it is easy to miss those who straddle the line between groups,” the university wrote in a news release. “In ‘Campus Conversations: Being Black Adjacent’ (being close to or connected to someone Black), we invite members of the community who are married to, dating, or raising Black and Brown children to have a conversation about their experiences.”

Panelists include MaShawna Hamilton, associate professor/associate director of OUS Nursing OU Southern; Katrina Keith, minister, Ironton, Ohio; and Paul McKenzie, principal, Boyd County Central School, Boyd County, Kentucky.

Register here to receive information about how to join this conversation: https://ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5tADsr01e1RrGJf.

For more information, contact Dr. Teresa McKenzie, mckenzt1@ohio.edu, 740-547-3875 or Robert Pleasant, pleasanr@ohio.edu, 740-533-4600.

