IRONTON — After a full year of forgoing in-person events in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio University Southern has announced that it will offer an in-person graduate recognition ceremony this spring for graduating students attending Southern’s Ironton and Proctorville campuses.
In light of the slowing, yet ongoing pandemic, the celebration will be tempered by requiring registration, health checks, masking and social distancing.
The ceremony is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, in the Shafer Courtyard.
The Nursing Pinning Ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. and requires a separate registration. Check https://www.ohio.edu/southern for more details as they become available.
In the event of rain, the events will be moved to Sunday, May 2, with Nursing Pinning at 1 p.m. and Graduate Recognition Ceremony at 5 p.m.
The ceremony will be about an hour long and will include:
- Welcome and introductions by Dean Nicole Pennington
- Guest speaker
- Presentation of students
- Closing
Reservations required
All graduates will have the opportunity to receive two guest tickets for this ceremony when reserving their space. Reservations are required to follow COVID spacing protocols and seating accommodations. Tickets are free, but contact information of guests attending will be required in case contact tracing is necessary.
Graduates may request digital tickets to be sent via email in advance of the event. Digital or printed tickets will be accepted at the entrance. Only guests with tickets will be permitted.
Graduate recognition
All graduates will be asked to stand at their assigned seat when their name is called.
Guests are asked to remain seated as graduate names are being called.
Photography
Guests may take photos during the ceremony, but must remain seated so not to disturb other guests who are trying to see their graduate. Graduates will also be sent information on how to schedule formal graduate portraits.
A selfie station will also be available to get a special shot.
Safety
- Personal health screening: All guests entering the Graduation Recognition Ceremony area are advised to conduct a personal health screening before arriving to campus. Those who feel ill, have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, have been exposed to someone with symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or who have tested positive themselves, must stay home.
- Social distancing and mask requirements: This outdoor ceremony will adhere to proper social distancing of six feet apart. The Shafer Courtyard will be set up for graduates to be seated together with proper social distancing. Guests will be seated in pairs, six feet apart from other guests, unless otherwise noted in the registration. Masks will be required for all students and guests in attendance.
- Sanitization: Hand sanitizers will be present at every entrance. Additionally, grounds staff will disinfect all seating prior to the ceremony.
This ceremony will follow all guidelines outlined by the State of Ohio, Governor Mike Dewine and Ohio University COVID protocols. Safety protocols will be given to students and guests prior to the ceremony.
For additional information, such as purchasing caps and gowns, visit www.ohio.edu/southern/current-students/graduation.