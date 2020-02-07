IRONTON — Ohio University-Southern and OSU South Centers Business Development Network are partnering to host a Tax Tips for Business Workshop at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The workshop is free, but seating is limited and registration is required by emailing workforcesuccess@ohio.edu.
This approximately one-hour training, provided by Robert Payne, CPA, will offer business owners clear and concise information needed on business taxes and related issues.
This workshop series is one of many that provide guidance assisting small businesses in success of their operations.
The workshop will be in the Academic Center Caucus Room at Ohio University Southern’s Ironton campus, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.
The workshop is presented in partnership with: Ohio State University, Ohio Small Business Development Centers, The Southern Launch, U.S. Small Business Administration, Ohio Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Lawrence Co. Economic Development Corp., Lawrence Co. Chamber of Commerce, Southern Ohio PTAC, LIGHTS Regional Innovation.
For more information, call 740-533-4593.