IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is hosting several virtual diversity and inclusion lectures open to both the university and community at large.
The first will be “I AM… Micah McCarey” from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
McCarey serves as the director of Ohio University’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Center, part of Ohio University’s Division of Diversity and Inclusion. He has been a part of the Ohio University and Athens communities since beginning undergraduate studies in communication in 2003.
He will share the story of his Ohio University transformative learning experience, emphasizing the topics of identity development, well-being, diversity, inclusion, social justice, personal strengths, and decision-making.
Later in the month, Southern will present “A Campus Conversation” with Yi-Ting Wang from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.
This Campus Conversation focuses on amplifying Asian American and Pacific Islander voices and addressing anti-Asian violence. Wang will discuss the factors contributing to the anti-Asian sentiment and how these issues impact local communities.
Wang has lived in Athens, Ohio, since 2004. She works at the Academic Achievement Center at Ohio University, Athens Campus, and serves as the adviser for the Ohio University Asian American and Pacific Islanders Student Union.
She organized the Stop Asian Hate Rally in Athens, Ohio, in March 2021. She is also the vice president of Athens Asian American Alliance, an organization committed to community service and social justice, to provide support and increase belonging for people of all AAPI heritage in the region. Athens Asian American Alliance is currently engaged in a community oral history project to document and preserve Asian American presence and contributions in Southeast Ohio.
The final community lecture will be “I AM… Josh Blanton” from noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Blanton is the plant manager of Vesuvius (a supplier to the steel industry), an adjunct professor of marketing at Marshall University, and an Ashland city commissioner.
He will share his story of growing up in a lower-middle-class household and experiences with his family’s opioid abuse issues. He also shares his journey of understanding and education concerning social issues such as racial equality and sexual orientation.
To attend any of these virtual events, visit https://bit.ly/OUScalendar to register.
For more information, contact Robert Pleasant, associate director of Student Resource Commons, at pleasanr@ohio.edu.