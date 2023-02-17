IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is hosting its 7th Annual Envision Access Conference in a virtual format on Friday, March 3.
The Envision Access Conference is an opportunity for Tri-State-area education professionals to increase awareness and understanding of trends in addressing the needs of students with disabilities. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required.
This year’s keynote speaker is Melody Moezzi, an Iranian-American Muslim attorney, activist, professor, and award-winning author. Her latest book is “The Rumi Prescription: How an Ancient Mystic Poet Changed My Modern Manic Life.” Her other books include “Haldol and Hyacinths: A Bipolar Life” and “War on Error: Real Stories of American Muslims.” Moezzi’s essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, The Washington Post, and myriad other publications. She has also provided commentary for CNN, BBC, NPR, PBS, CSPAN, PRI, and many other radio and television outlets.
The conference aims to be a networking event that helps to foster working relationships between guidance counselors, interventions specialists, and higher education accessibility/disability services administrators.
Other goals include:
- Accessing and embracing the use of technology.
- Learn best practices related to students with disabilities.
- Develop community connections to increase educational attainment for students with disabilities.
The conference is geared toward guidance counselors, intervention specialists and enrollment services; parents of students with disabilities; educators and administrators; higher education professionals; human resources professionals; community leaders, business owners and non-profit executives; health care and social services professionals; hospitality professionals; secondary and post-secondary students; and government employees.
Register for the conference online at https://ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bOXc5J0gTsDuGnY.
Details about conference sessions:
Session 1, 9 a.m., Connecting the Dots to Community Employment
In this session, Capabilities presenters will cover the key factors necessary to create an inclusive community for people with disabilities through employer relationships, on-the-job support, natural support and self-advocacy. Capabilities will explain how to maintain, repair or rebuild relationships with community employers. Additionally, Capabilities presenters will introduce what on-the-job supports versus natural supports are, and how they both can be utilized for long-term employment success for individuals with disabilities. Included in how to support long-term employment success and community inclusion, Capabilities will explain self-advocacy and its role in community inclusion and employment success for individuals with disabilities. Presented by Belinda Bockrath and Beth Barr.
Session 2, 10 a.m., An Equity Approach to Understanding Neurodiversity Across the Lifespan: Addressing the Needs of African American Students with disabilities
Neurodiversity is a term that “describes the idea that people experience and interact with the world around them in many different ways; there is no one “right” way of thinking, learning, and behaving, and differences are not viewed as deficits. Neurodiversity recognizes that cognitive processes are diverse and different.” However, traditionally under-represented groups, such as African Americans, continue to face barriers to access to care, testing, and late-stage diagnosis that can affect adaptive skills, brain development, and poor quality of life outcomes. Decades of research has emerged on the importance of early detection and culturally appropriate interventions that are critical factors in societal efforts to optimize disability outcomes. However, little research exists on the experiences of AAs who are neurodiverse. The lack of cultural responsiveness in neurodiversity research ignores the nuanced experiences of African Americans, which limits the ability to understand their experiences across the lifespan and effectively meet their needs. Therefore, our presentation will explore key barriers to neurodiversity and social determinants of health as it relates to African American students with disabilities and discuss preliminary strategies to building inclusive communities for students who are neurodiverse. Presented by Dr. Georgiana Logan and Dr. Kristen Allen-Watts.
Session 3, 11 a.m., Envisioning Equal Access: Including Disabled College Students Who Are Incarcerated
Does your college have correctional education programs? Does Second Chance Pell Grant funding have your college adding a correctional education program? How is your college envisioning equal access to learning in this nonstandard environment? Maruschak, et al. (2021) states 38% of those incarcerated have a disability, double the rate (19%) of disability on college campuses (NCES, 2017). The presenter’s research (Montag, 2022) found only 58% of the studied community colleges provided any disability accommodations to students enrolled in college correctional education; of those colleges; 47% of these colleges provided only extra time on tests. Providing accommodations for general college students with disabilities in standard learning formats is complicated. Ensuring access and inclusion for disabled students inside the prison walls is far more complex, but not impossible. Discussion and research/practice-based case studies will provide you insider knowledge about the barriers on the inside, research-developed tools to help navigate and remove those barriers, and ways you can help your college create disability access and inclusion for this doubly impacted population of students. Presenter by Jenifer Montag, Ed.D.
Keynote address, noon, Melody Moezzi
In addition to writing and teaching, Moezzi is also an experienced keynote speaker on a variety of issues—most notably mental health, wellness, inclusion, writing, and activism, especially surrounding Islamophobia, Iranian-American relations, and disability rights. Moezzi is a graduate of Wesleyan University (BA), the Emory University School of Law (JD), and the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health (MPH). She lives in coastal North Carolina with her husband, Matthew.