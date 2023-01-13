IRONTON — Ohio University Southern invites the public to an online Fireside Chat with the Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., the cousin and best friend of the late Emmett Till.
Updated: January 13, 2023
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern invites the public to an online Fireside Chat with the Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., the cousin and best friend of the late Emmett Till.
The chat is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Parker is the last-surviving eyewitness of Till’s kidnapping, and his memoir, “A Few Days Full of Trouble,” published by Random House, was just released on Jan. 10.
The pursuit of justice in the lynching and brutal murder of his best friend and cousin on Aug. 28, 1955, has been a central focal point of his mission and ministry for years.
His journey to justice has included relentless advocacy for truth, as he has been deeply disappointed by the many erroneous news, books, and documentary reports that have been produced surrounding Emmett’s case.
He has carried this commitment as a truth-bearer with a message of love, forgiveness, and reconciliation.
The Fireside Chat is sponsored by Regional Higher Ed and is part of Ohio University Southern’s 2023 celebration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
To join the chat, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/688022049476791.
