IRONTON — Ohio University Southern’s Writers Series presents Cynthia Mendenhall at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, via Zoom meeting.
“Committed to creating and living a life of audacious adventure, Cynthia Mendenhall loves to encourage and challenge others to do the same,” according to an announcement from OUS. “She writes nonfiction --sometimes several titles at once. Currently, her focus has landed on: ‘Don’t Die ’til You’re Dead’ and ‘Sixty by Sixty’ — the latter a fun adventure list. Once captive to religion and fear, Cynthia teaches others to embrace and enjoy the true freedom and abundant life Christ offers.
“Mendenhall is an entertaining speaker, a Certified Christian Life Coach, a survivor of an ambush divorce, hosts women’s spiritual retreats, and has published three books in her Spunkify Series,” according to the announcement. “She lives simply with an untamed succulent, a shiny blue pitcher, and an unlimited amount of spunky hope. A few of her favorite things are riding her cruiser bike and shoving off onto sunset floats in her lime green kayak named Earl. She sneaks away often on all sorts of adventures, taking notes along the way.”
