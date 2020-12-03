IRONTON -- Lawrence County commissioners are planning to hold costs for the 2021 budget about the same as 2020, said Commissioner DeAnna Holliday.
Officials are scheduled to meet this week to approve a budget for next year.
Despite extra costs for COVID-19, the county was able to hold costs down due to reimbursements for pandemic-related costs from the CARES Act and the fact that Lawrence County couldn't house prisoners at other Ohio jails due to the coronavirus.
Officials initially were worried about a 25% drop in revenues due to the pandemic, according to Chris Kline, deputy county auditor. The county actually was able to spend less money on prisoner housing costs due to the pandemic, he said.
"It helped our budget," said Sheriff Jeff Lawless. The county is budgeting about $900,000 for prisoner housing costs in 2021, Lawless said Thursday.
Another thing that helped was the use of ankle monitors on people indicted and awaiting trial, he said. More ankle monitors would help, Lawless said.
The commissioners have ordered several new cruisers for the sheriff's office as well as a $170,000 body scanner for the jail, Lawless said. It generally takes several months to get the cruisers delivered and ready for the road, he said.
The county has some 50 ankle monitors that are monitored by the probation office.
"I would love to see us run 75 to 100 monitors," said Carl Bowen, the county's chief probation officer. The ankle monitors have saved the county an estimated $1.3 million over the past year-and-a-half or so, he said.
"It saved some $80,000 just last month," Bowen said.
Ankle monitors can cost about $15 a day compared to the cost of housing someone in jail of about $65 to $75 a day, he said.
"It's a great program," Bowen said. "It saves the county money."
Both the common pleas judges use the ankle monitor system, but frequently don't have enough. The Lawrence Municipal Court also uses ankle monitors.
"It would be a tremendous benefit for us to have more," Lawless said.
The county also was able to collect some $1.65 million more in tax revenues in 2020.