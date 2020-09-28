SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence Economic Development Corporation has sold a 3.5-acre parcel in The Point, a South Point, Ohio, industrial park, for $455,000, according to property transfer records in the office of Lawrence County Auditor P.D. Knipp.
The property will allow InterMountain Electronics, also called Barred Choice Ohio LLP, to expand. The move won’t mean any immediate increase in jobs at the industrial park, said Bill Dingus, executive director of the development corporation.
Meanwhile, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose was scheduled to speak via ZOOM at the 4th Friday Luncheon meeting of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Sept. 25.
LaRose, who was booed by a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters last week in Ohio, planned to talk about the 2020 election.
LaRose’s office mailed out absentee ballot application ballots earlier this month. The applications have to be filled out and mailed to the Lawrence County Board of Elections. The board will then mail out the actual absentee ballots starting Oct. 6, said Cathy Snider, director of the county board of elections.
The local development corporation also is planning to celebrate a virtual national Manufacturing Day at the chamber offices in South Point at noon Thursday, Oct. 1.
In prior years, the event has been held at local manufacturing companies or at the chamber. This year, due to COVID-19, the event will be held virtually, according to Marty Conley, director of the chamber’s convention and visitors bureau.
The chamber is working with Armstrong Cable to produce a 30-minute video showcasing some of the county’s manufacturing companies and training, Dingus said. Included will be a spot about a new towboat under construction at Superior Marine in the South Pont area.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson also are scheduled to speak during the event.