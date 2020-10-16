IRONTON — Free, drive-through COVID-19 testing was provided in the parking lot at Ohio University Southern in Ironton on Wednesday during a Pop-Up Testing event.
The testing initiative was a collaboration of Family Medical Centers of Lawrence County, Ohio University Southern and Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization, in conjunction with the Ohio National Guard.
Previous pop-up testing sites were at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville and Pick N Save in Ironton.
One more testing event is planned for 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Pick N Save, 1113 Ironton Hills, Ironton.
“We are very pleased to collaborate with the National Guard, Ohio University Southern, the Proctorville fairground, and the local Pick N Save to bring this much-needed testing to our community,” Gary Roberts, Family Medical Centers’ director of Operations, said in a news release. “This kind of cooperative testing and tracing is a key factor in helping to battle this virus.”
There is no charge for the testing, but insurance may be billed for those who are insured. Those wishing to be tested should bring a photo ID (if available) and any pertinent insurance information.
Testing results normally take two days and will be accessible to individuals via an online portal when the results are final. Assistance will be provided for those unable to access the portal due to lack of devices and/or Internet availability.
For more information on dates of testing, call 1-888-217-2202.