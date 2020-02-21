Libraries have a long history of joining with other organizations and agencies to improve the quality of life in their communities. For instance, Briggs Lawrence County Public Library is involved in several partnerships right now.
Getting books in the hands of young children to improve literacy is a goal of educators, legislators and agencies including Briggs Library.
Toward this goal, Briggs Library is partnering with the Ohio Imagination Library to provide free books to all children in Lawrence County between the ages of 1 and 5 years old. Applications for the program are available at all Briggs Library locations.
Spearheaded by Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, Ohio Imagination Library is working with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to provide a free book every month to children registered for the program. For more information, visit ohioimaginationlibrary.org.
As it has for many years, the South Point branch of Briggs Library is partnering with the AARP to provide free tax preparation assistance. Volunteers for AARP Tax-Aide will be at the South Point library at 317 Solida Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday through April 10. Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Briggs Library also invites everyone to show cats some love this February. The Lawrence County Animal Shelter is always in need of pet care supplies, especially for cats. Please drop off any cat food, litter or other pet supplies at any Briggs Library location during February or anytime during business hours at the animal shelter located at 1302 Adams Lane, Ironton.
On a side note, not only is February National Library Lovers Month, it is also National Spay and Neuter Your Pets Month. Let’s make sure the shelter has less need for supplies by spaying and neutering our cats and dogs.
The public is invited to any Briggs Lawrence County Public Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified. Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library. Upcoming items on the schedule follow.
- Today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: AARP volunteers provide tax preparation assistance at the South Point Library.
- Today at 2 p.m.: Adults make a coloring page picture frame at the Proctorville library.
- Monday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Ironton library.
- Monday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.: Adults make a coloring page picture frame at the South Point library.
- Monday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m.: Teen Book Club talks about a book they read that was picked out by someone else at the Symmes Valley library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.: Lego Club for grades K-3 at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.: Lego Club for grades K-3 at the Chesapeake library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.: Teen Book Club talks about a book they read that was picked out by someone else at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Free adult painting class at the Symmes Valley library.
- Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.: Adults play “Bingo for Fun and Prizes” at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m.: Lego Club (grades k-3) at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13 to 17) compete in the Chocolate Olympics at the Ironton library.
- Thursday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, Feb. 27 at 11:30 a.m.: Briggs Library Board of Trustees meets at the Ironton library.
- Thursday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m.: Free Adult Spanish Class at the South Point library.
- Thursday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Symmes Valley library.
- Thursday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m.: Teen Book Club talks about a book they read that was picked out by someone else at the Ironton library.
- Thursday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m.: Crochet Club at the Proctorville library.
