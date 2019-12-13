IRONTON — The Party Place in Ironton has been hosting a monthly Veterans Meet and Greet, providing a gathering place for area US military veterans to come together for fellowship and support.
The Nov. 21 meeting was special because the Party Place conferred its first Patriot Award, according to a news release.
The award went to Pathways, Inc., in Ashland, Kentucky.
The mental health facility was recognized for providing local veterans with hundreds of hot meals, thousands of dollars in support and knowledgeable guest speakers upon request.
“Pathways is a fantastic organization to work with, and the veterans that participate in the meet and greets sure do appreciate it,” said Martin Jackson, Veterans 4 Veterans founder and business owner. “Our goal is to get every veteran in the county to come and participate in atbleast one meet and greet. Our monthly events aren’t for just needy veterans; they are for every veteran and their family.”
Attendees enjoyed an early Thanksgiving potluck dinner at the meeting. The meet-and-greet is a good place for veterans to meet new friends, eat a hot meal and learn about benefits they may have not known they had.
The next Veteran Meet and Greet will be from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 19. Christmas dinner will be provided.
The Party Place is located at 206 S. 3rd St., Ironton.