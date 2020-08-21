COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging motorists to drive sober. During the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which began on Aug. 19 and continues through Sept. 7, troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways.
Motorists can do their part to keep roadways safe by following traffic laws, never driving impaired and designating a sober driver. In 2019, there were 13,047 crashes related to operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), which resulted in 597 deaths and 8,178 injuries, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.
“Impaired driving is a serious matter that puts innocent people in danger, and all too frequently results in tragic consequences,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in the release. “It is vitally important that you plan ahead and have a safe and sober means of transportation.”
Of those OVI-related crashes, 53% of at-fault drivers were between 21 and 39 years old, while 71% were male. In 2019, troopers arrested 22,520 drivers for OVI.
“Our focus is removing impaired drivers from our roadways and educating motorists of the dangers it presents,” Col. Richard S. Fambro, patrol superintendent, said in the release. “We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to promoting safety on Ohio’s roadways.”
Motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the patrol.