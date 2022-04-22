IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: After an off-duty officer saw a vehicle hit another and drive away earlier this week, authorities arrested Jimmy R. Turvey, 21, of Pedro, on charges of felonious assault, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest and transported him to jail.
BURGLARY: A 71-year-old Coal Grove area man reported earlier this week that someone broke into his home and stole four shotguns and a box containing 100 diecast cars. The items were valued at $1,650.
STOLEN VEHICLE: A 28-year-old Waterloo area man reported earlier this week that someone stole his truck. The vehicle later was found abandoned in a ditch and had been set afire; a chainsaw and tools were reported stolen.
STOLEN VEHICLE: A 59-year-old South Point area woman reported earlier this week that a 2015 Toyota Camry valued at $15,000 had been stolen. The woman’s daughter said her boyfriend took the vehicle to Scioto County without the owner’s permission.
STOLEN VEHICLE: A 46-year-old Hurricane, West Virginia-{/span}area woman reported earlier this week that a 1989 Dodge Dakota that was being repaired at her grandmother’s residence had been stolen.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 61-year-old Ironton area woman reported earlier this week that her boyfriend was drinking and shoved her down and kicked her twice.
CRIMINAL DAMAGING: A 71-year-old Chesapeake area woman reported earlier this week that her son broke a window of her vehicle with his fist. The man couldn’t be located when an officer reached the scene.
THEFT: Two women were cited into court earlier this week after Wal-Mart security personnel said they shoplifted items and tried to leave the store without paying for them.
