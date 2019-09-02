IRONTON — A Lawrence County man was sentenced last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 30 months in prison, according to court records.
Judge Christen Finley sentenced Samuel Browning, 34, of Ohio 522, Pedro, in the case of trafficking in heroin.
In an unrelated case, David Warner, 31, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for burglary. He was given credit for 118 days already spent in custody.
In other cases:
— Tracy McDonald, 49, of Township Road 1391, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 730 days in jail.
— Terrell D. Adams, 32, of Detroit, was sentenced to a year in prison for tampering with evidence.
— Christopher J. Douglas, 35, of Private Drive, South Point, pleaded innocent to a charge of burglary. Bond was set at $50,000.
— Timothy L. Watts, 31, of County Road 1, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. Bond was set at $25,000 and ordered to seek drug treatment counseling.
— Robbie J. Leibee, 53, of the 1500 block of South 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs. Bond was set at $15,000.
— Melvin J. Cade, 40, no address listed, pleaded innocent to failure to appear, possession of meth and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $15,000.
— Elizabeth Mullins, 45, of the 1300 block of Charleston Avenue, Huntington, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond, was ordered to seek inpatient treatment and to wear an ankle monitor.
— Kyle Gipson, 25, of the 1000 block of 29th Street, Ashland, pleaded innocent to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond.
— Lisa K. Keeney, 41, of Kentucky 5, Ashland, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. He was released on a $5,000 signature bond and was ordered to continue drug treatment.